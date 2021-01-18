Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian lady narrates how she lost her father who she has not seen for 9 years to Coronavirus
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady has narrated how she lost her father who she has not seen for 9 years to Coronavirus. @its_luchyee who disclosed that her father went through a transplant prior to contracting the disease, added that he never left the house but ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info