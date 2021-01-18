News at a Glance

Nigerian lady narrates how she lost her father who she has not seen for 9 years to Coronavirus Linda Ikeji Blog - A Nigerian lady has narrated how she lost her father who she has not seen for 9 years to Coronavirus. @its_luchyee who disclosed that her father went through a transplant prior to contracting the disease, added that he never left the house but ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



