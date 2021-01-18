Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian girl warms the heart of many after video showing her praying for her father sick
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian girl has warmed the hearts of many after a video showing as she fervently prayed for her sick father surfaced online.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info