Daddy Freeze Mocks FG As His Pigeons Fly After Releasing Them (Video)
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - After the white pigeons released by President Buhari and some Nigerian Governors refused to fly on the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Daddy Freeze released his white pigeons and they flew.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


