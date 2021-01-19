Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wizkid shows excitement as his sons Tife and Zion finally meet each other for the first time (video)
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - The sons of famous Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, Boluwatife, and Zion have finally met and fans can’t enough.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Wizkid excited as his baby mamas, Shola and Jada settle their difference and his sons, Bolu and Zion link up (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Wizkid excited as his baby mamas, Shola and Jada settle their difference and his sons, Bolu and Zion link up (Video)
Wizkid’s Sons, Zion And Bolu Finally Meet In Ghana Information Nigeria:
Wizkid’s Sons, Zion And Bolu Finally Meet In Ghana
Wizkid excited as his sons, Tife and Zion finally meet each other for the first time (Video) Correct NG:
Wizkid excited as his sons, Tife and Zion finally meet each other for the first time (Video)
Sweet Bromance! Wizkid’s Sons Bolu And Zion Spend Time Together KOKO TV Nigeria:
Sweet Bromance! Wizkid’s Sons Bolu And Zion Spend Time Together
Wizkid’s First Son Boluwatife And Lastborn Zion Finally Meets For The First Time [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Wizkid’s First Son Boluwatife And Lastborn Zion Finally Meets For The First Time [Video]
Wizkid excited as his sons Boluwatife & Zion finally meet each other for the first time (Video) Luci Post:
Wizkid excited as his sons Boluwatife & Zion finally meet each other for the first time (Video)


   More Picks
1 Man beats relative to death over bush burning - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
2 Woman in shock as she shares photo of a bathroom in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Man chilling in a hotel room with his girlfriend swiftly causes blackout as she tries to show his face on camera (Video) - The Dabigal Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Is singer Vanessa Mdee and Nigerian-American actor Rotimi already married? - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar surfaces on social media, Nigerians react - The Info NG, 6 hours ago
6 Comedian Buchi And Wife, Rukky Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
7 FG Unveils Brand New Car Made By 30-Year-Old Nigerian Man (Photos) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
8 BREAKING!! AC Milan Sign Mandzukic On Free Transfer (See Details) - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
9 AfCFTA: Customs awaits committee report on list of duties, charges for waived goods - National Accord, 3 hours ago
10 "It is sad that today, our own is the number one man, yet we are the most backward and the worst victims of senseless killings & terrorism" - Yerima Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info