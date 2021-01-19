Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian couple spends the night before their wedding searching for new venue after state govt shut down event centre a day to the ceremony
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian couple still slayed at their traditional wedding even after spending the night before the ceremony searching for a new venue after the Lagos State Government shut down the event centre they had booked.

