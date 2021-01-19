News at a Glance

BREAKING!! AC Milan Sign Mandzukic On Free Transfer (See Details) Naija Loaded - Serie A leaders AC Milan have signed Croatian Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer until the end of the season, with the option for an extra year. The former Juventus striker, 34, has been without a club since leaving Qatari club Al Duhail last summer.



