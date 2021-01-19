Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Is singer Vanessa Mdee and Nigerian-American actor Rotimi already married?
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Is singer Vanessa Mdee and Nigerian-American actor Rotimi already married? We know the two got engaged in December 2020(Read here) but Vanessa is already calling herself Mrs. A, which is Rotimi's surname, Akinosho.Also she now wears a wedding band ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


