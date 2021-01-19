News at a Glance

Man beats relative to death over bush burning Vanguard News - By James Ogunnaike A 55-year-old man Ishau Falana has been arrested by the Ogun state command of Nigerian police for allegedly killing his relative, one Badmus Rafiu. A release signed by the command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said “the suspect was ...



News Credibility Score: 99%



