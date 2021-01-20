Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest Ahmadu Bello University security staff allegedly 'working' with kidnappers to kidnap lecturers
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Aliyu Abubakar, said to be one of the security staff of Ahmadu Bello University has been arrested alongside some suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising Ahmadu Bello University. Abubakar was arrested by the Special Tactical Squad of Inspector- ...

2 hours ago
