"No condition is permanent" - Former hotel security guard claims money he earns in a month can pay monthly salaries of 5 of the staff that used to insult him
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man who used to work as a hotel security guard has narrated how some of the employees used to insult him because of his lowly position.

53 mins ago
