Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria to spend $80m in fighting terrorism and banditry in the north ' President Buhari
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Buhari has announced that Nigeria will be committing $80 million in the fight against terrorism and banditry in the northern part of the country this year.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info