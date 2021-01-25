Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen Kills Pregnant Woman in Kaduna
News photo The Info Stride  - A pregnant woman has been killed by bandits in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The woman identified by security agencies as Aisha Adamu was carrying a seven-month old-pregnant when she was killed by bandits along the Kaduna- Birnin Gwari ...

24 hours ago
