Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


158 bandits, terrorists killed in 3 weeks – FG
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal Government says no fewer than 158 armed bandits, terrorists and criminal elements have been neutralised by the Armed Forces across the country since the beginning of the year.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info