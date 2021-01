UPDATED: Uzodinma Declares Curfew On Imo Communities After Soldiers Allegedly Killed Five Residents, Razed Church, Others









Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in all the local councils in Orlu area of the state.

At least five residents of Okporo, a town in Orlu zone have been reportedly shot ... Sahara Reporters - Hope UzodinmaImo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in all the local councils in Orlu area of the state.At least five residents of Okporo, a town in Orlu zone have been reportedly shot ...



News Credibility Score: 99%