Bovi Remembers His Mother 5 Years After Her Death (Photos) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Comedian Bovi has remembered his mother Margret Ugboma five years after she died. The 41-year-old shared pictures of himself and mum on Instagram on Monday. “In memoriam 5 years today,” he wrote. Mrs Ugboma died at the age of 58.



