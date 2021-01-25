Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bovi Remembers His Mother 5 Years After Her Death (Photos)
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Comedian Bovi has remembered his mother Margret Ugboma five years after she died. The 41-year-old shared pictures of himself and mum on Instagram on Monday. “In memoriam 5 years today,” he wrote. Mrs Ugboma died at the age of 58.

14 hours ago
