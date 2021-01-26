Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Abuse Of Power! DSS Officials Allegedly Beat Police Officer To Death In Osun (Photos)
Naija Loaded
- A police officer attached to the Osun State police command, Corporal Fawale Rauf, has allegedly been beaten to death by officials of the State Security Service (SSS) in the state.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
DSS Officials Beat Policeman To Death In Osun
Ripples Nigeria:
Policeman dies after beating by DSS operatives in Osogbo
Correct NG:
DSS officials allegedly beat policeman to death in Osun
Within Nigeria:
DSS officials allegedly beat policeman to death in Osun
Naija News:
DSS Officials Allegedly Beat Police Officer To Death In Osun
1
Amotekun intercepts suspected herdsmen with guns in Oyo state (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Stanbic IBTC Offers Educational Solutions to Parents, Schools -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
