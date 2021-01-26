Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abuse Of Power! DSS Officials Allegedly Beat Police Officer To Death In Osun (Photos)
News photo Naija Loaded  - A police officer attached to the Osun State police command, Corporal Fawale Rauf, has allegedly been beaten to death by officials of the State Security Service (SSS) in the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

DSS Officials Beat Policeman To Death In Osun The Info NG:
DSS Officials Beat Policeman To Death In Osun
Policeman dies after beating by DSS operatives in Osogbo Ripples Nigeria:
Policeman dies after beating by DSS operatives in Osogbo
DSS officials allegedly beat policeman to death in Osun Correct NG:
DSS officials allegedly beat policeman to death in Osun
DSS officials allegedly beat policeman to death in Osun Within Nigeria:
DSS officials allegedly beat policeman to death in Osun
DSS Officials Allegedly Beat Police Officer To Death In Osun Naija News:
DSS Officials Allegedly Beat Police Officer To Death In Osun


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info