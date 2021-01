He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s video shoot for an upcoming single (Video)

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni Apata has taken to social media to hail DMW boss, Davido as he joined her for a video shoot in a grand style. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNigerian singer and songwriter, Teni Apata has taken to social media to hail DMW boss, Davido as he joined her for a video shoot in a grand style.



News Credibility Score: 90%