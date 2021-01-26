Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fans react to photo of mystery lady chilling with Rema in his bedroom (See Photo)
News photo Correct NG  - Young Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has sparked reactions from fans with the bedroom photo he shared on Instagram. The artist took to the Insta-story section of his Instagram page on Monday, January 25 and shared a mirror ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Another Source

Fans react to photo of mystery lady chilling with Rema in his bedroom Yaba Left Online:
Fans react to photo of mystery lady chilling with Rema in his bedroom


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info