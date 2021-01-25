Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho's house razed in Ibadan (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - One of the houses of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho has been burnt down by suspected arsonists. The house was razed in the early hours of today, January 26.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info