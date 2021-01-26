Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Liverpool Join Man United In Money League Table (See Details)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Liverpool have ranked among the top five clubs of the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time in almost 20 years. The Money League charted the financial performances of the highest revenue-generating clubs during the disrupted 2019-20 season.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info