Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Harry Maguire Hits Back At Man United Leadership Critics (See What He Said)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Harry Maguire has hit back at critics of Manchester United “leadership”, with the Red Devils captain claiming to be working with the “best group” he has ever seen. Questions were asked of the Red Devils when they stumbled out of the blocks in 2020-21.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info