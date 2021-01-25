Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Philippines' Duterte tells children to stay home and watch TV
The Guardian  - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has reimposed a ban on children aged 10 to 14 leaving home, telling them to watch TV instead, as the country battles an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


