Frank Lampard Desperate To Prove Abramovich Wrong After Chelsea Sack (See Details)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Frank Lampard is not discouraged by the way he was sacked at Chelsea and is determined to prove Roman Abramovich wrong in his next job, according to the UK Telegraph. 18 months after he was hired, Lampard was fired amid a bad run of form.

3 hours ago
