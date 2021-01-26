Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stanbic IBTC Offers Educational Solutions to Parents, Schools
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - In a bid to improve access to quality education in Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC has showcased a bouquet of educational solutions to provide support to schools, parents, guardians and students.The range of financial solutions are targeted at empowering parents ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Stanbic IBTC supports businesses with bouquet of solutions The Cable:
Stanbic IBTC supports businesses with bouquet of solutions
Stanbic IBTC reiterates commitment to the growth of education in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria:
Stanbic IBTC reiterates commitment to the growth of education in Nigeria


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info