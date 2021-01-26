Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dino Melaye Shows Off His Newly Acquired Luxury Truck (Video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye has taken to social media to flaunt a new addition to his fleet of cars, a luxury truck.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info