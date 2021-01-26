Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian troops arrest bandit in connection with deadly Zangon Kataf attack
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested a suspected bandit and gunman, Shehu Musa, in connection with the attack in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, ...

5 hours ago
