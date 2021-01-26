Post News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Nigerian troops arrest bandit in connection with deadly Zangon Kataf attack
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested a suspected bandit and gunman, Shehu Musa, in connection with the attack in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, ...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian troops arrest bandit linked to Zangon Kataf deadly attack
News Diary Online:
Troops arrest suspected gunman linked with deadly Zangon Kataf attack
1
The Nairaxi App goes Live in Abuja Today -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Nigerian troops arrest bandit in connection with deadly Zangon Kataf attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Stanbic IBTC Offers Educational Solutions to Parents, Schools -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
