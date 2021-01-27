Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Financial Watch
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
''What did Igbo people do to #Buhari?''- Reno Omokri asks following the appointment of fresh Service chiefs
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Reno Omokri is asking what Igbos have done to President Buhari following the appointment of fresh service chiefs with none of them from the South East. In a post shared on his IG page, Reno who is very critical of the Buhari administration wrote;What ...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Rainbow:
Nwodo faults Buhari over non-inclusion of Igbo among service chiefs
Laila Blog:
“What did Igbo people do to Buhari?” – Reno Omokri reacts over non-inclusion of Igbos as Service Chief
The Street Journal:
Nwodo, Omokri fault Buhari over non-inclusion of Igbo among new service chiefs
Olajide TV:
”What did Igbo people do to #Buhari?”- Reno Omokri asks following the appointment of fresh Service chiefs
Kemi Filani Blog:
”What did Igbo people do to Buhari?”- Reno Omokri reacts to appointment of fresh Service chiefs
bit.ly:
Service Chiefs: Nwodo Knocks @MBuhari For Not Appointing An Igbo | Sahara Reporters Nwodo insinuated that Buhari's action was an obvious expression of disdain for the Igbo people and a statement that suggests that no Igbo is fit to head any... READ MORE:
