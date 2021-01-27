''What did Igbo people do to #Buhari?''- Reno Omokri asks following the appointment of fresh Service chiefs Linda Ikeji Blog - Reno Omokri is asking what Igbos have done to President Buhari following the appointment of fresh service chiefs with none of them from the South East. In a post shared on his IG page, Reno who is very critical of the Buhari administration wrote;What ...



News Credibility Score: 99%