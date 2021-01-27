Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Appointments of Security chiefs are not subject to Federal character ' Femi Adesina reacts to alleged nepotism in Federal appointments (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Femi Adesina, has said that the appointments of security chiefs are not subject to federal character.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, says the President felt it was the best time to rejig the security system in the country with the appointment of new thenewsguru.com:
