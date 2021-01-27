Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See photos of a street in Ibadan in 1976 and 2020
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man took to Twitter to share photos of a street in Ibadan in 1976 and 2020. While the 1976 photo is on the left, the 2020 photo is on the right. @morris_monye also asked if Nigeria is retrogressing.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info