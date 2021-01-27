Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
IPOB defends Eastern Security Network's clash with soldiers in Orlu
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has defended the clash between its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the miitary on Monday January 25 in Orlu, Imo state.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Oyo Gist:
IPOB defends Eastern Security Network after clash with soldiers in Imo state
Laila Blog:
Soldiers fled after they saw ESN fighters – IPOB
Gist 36:
IPOB Defends Eastern Security Network’s Clash With Nigerian Soldiers in Orlu
Anaedo Online:
“Well Done Boys’ – Nnamdi Kanu Hails Eastern Security Network As They Clash With Nigerian Army
Naija News:
IPOB Operatives Accused Of Killing Hausas In Imo
Eco City Reporters:
Nnamdi Kanu Orders #ESN Operatives Back To The Bushes As Nigeria Army Give Up
Abuja Reporters:
HAUSA COMMUNITY IN ORLU ACCUSES ESN OF KILLING 4 OF ITS MEMBERS
Osmek News:
Soldiers fled after they saw ESN fighters – IPOB
Tori News:
IPOB Defends Eastern Security Network's Clash With Nigerian Soldiers in Orlu
More Picks
1
It's Been Difficult Keeping Our Promises, Says Buhari | Sahara Reporters "We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress." READ MORE: -
Sahara Reporters,
39 mins ago
2
.@HQNigerianArmy Deploys 300 Female Soldiers To Fight Banditry On Kaduna-Abuja Road | Sahara Reporters The troops' first batch was formally received on Wednesday by Governor Nasir El-Rufai at their Kakau base on the highway. READ MORE: -
Sahara Reporters,
47 mins ago
3
50-year-old Mother Of Four Commits Suicide In Delta By Drinking Sniper | Sahara Reporters It was gathered that the deceased had been sick for some time and was recently discharged from the hospital. READ MORE: -
Sahara Reporters,
50 mins ago
4
Amid COVID-19, NCDC confirms new infectious disease in this state, 20 deaths recorded out of 200 cases -
Legit,
1 hour ago
5
‘Unrecognised blood clots results in sudden deaths in hospitals’ -
nigeriantribune,
4 hours ago
6
How Nigeria’s global teacher prize finalist plans to spend $55,000 gift -
The Nation,
4 hours ago
7
Preventing avoidable death in Nigeria -
vanguardngrnews,
5 hours ago
8
Nigeria records 22 Covid-19 deaths as recoveries cross 100,000 -
AIT,
7 hours ago
9
Wale Oke: How God killed UNILAG lecturer who demanded sex from my daughter -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
10
Pamela Anderson marries her bodyguard after falling in love with him during lockdown -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
