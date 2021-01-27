Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'Omo Ghetto' is officially the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz’ directorial debut film “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” has been named Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

