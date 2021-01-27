Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
'Omo Ghetto' is officially the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz’ directorial debut film “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” has been named Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie of all time.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Omo Ghetto becomes highest grossing Nollywood movie
Legit:
Actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to social media to send out word to filmmakers in Nollywood. She also expressed excitement over Funke Akindele's Omo Ghetto movie becoming the highest-grossing in the industry. Nice.👏
Gboah:
Funke Akindele's 'Omo Ghetto' Is Officially The Highest Grossing Nollywood Movie Of All Time.
Mega News:
With N468m, Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto’ becomes highest grossing Nollywood movie
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘My price went up’ – Actress, Eniola Badmus reacts as Omo Ghetto Saga becomes the highest-grossing movie
The Octopus News:
Omo Ghetto (The Saga) Makes History In Movie Industry
More Picks
1
It's Been Difficult Keeping Our Promises, Says Buhari | Sahara Reporters "We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress." READ MORE: -
Sahara Reporters,
39 mins ago
2
.@HQNigerianArmy Deploys 300 Female Soldiers To Fight Banditry On Kaduna-Abuja Road | Sahara Reporters The troops' first batch was formally received on Wednesday by Governor Nasir El-Rufai at their Kakau base on the highway. READ MORE: -
Sahara Reporters,
48 mins ago
3
50-year-old Mother Of Four Commits Suicide In Delta By Drinking Sniper | Sahara Reporters It was gathered that the deceased had been sick for some time and was recently discharged from the hospital. READ MORE: -
Sahara Reporters,
50 mins ago
4
Amid COVID-19, NCDC confirms new infectious disease in this state, 20 deaths recorded out of 200 cases -
Legit,
1 hour ago
5
‘Unrecognised blood clots results in sudden deaths in hospitals’ -
nigeriantribune,
4 hours ago
6
How Nigeria’s global teacher prize finalist plans to spend $55,000 gift -
The Nation,
4 hours ago
7
Preventing avoidable death in Nigeria -
vanguardngrnews,
5 hours ago
8
Nigeria records 22 Covid-19 deaths as recoveries cross 100,000 -
AIT,
7 hours ago
9
Wale Oke: How God killed UNILAG lecturer who demanded sex from my daughter -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
10
Pamela Anderson marries her bodyguard after falling in love with him during lockdown -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
One moment please...