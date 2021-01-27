Pop Stunna out with Artistic video for love-themed track, ‘Supernova’ Vanguard News - By Gabriel Olawale Talented Nigerian musician, Pop Stunna, has premiered the long-awaited visuals for his love song, ‘Supernova’. ‘Supernova’, is one of the standout tracks off the American-based singer’s recent body of work titled ‘Imperfect Lover’ ...



News Credibility Score: 99%