Report: Nigerian troops capture 4 Boko Haram strongholds in Sambisa Forest
News photo Star News  - Nigerian troops with the support of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) have captured four camps being used as training grounds

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


   More Picks
1 It's Been Difficult Keeping Our Promises, Says Buhari | Sahara Reporters "We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress." READ MORE: - Sahara Reporters, 40 mins ago
2 .@HQNigerianArmy Deploys 300 Female Soldiers To Fight Banditry On Kaduna-Abuja Road | Sahara Reporters The troops' first batch was formally received on Wednesday by Governor Nasir El-Rufai at their Kakau base on the highway. READ MORE: - Sahara Reporters, 48 mins ago
3 50-year-old Mother Of Four Commits Suicide In Delta By Drinking Sniper | Sahara Reporters It was gathered that the deceased had been sick for some time and was recently discharged from the hospital. READ MORE: - Sahara Reporters, 51 mins ago
4 Amid COVID-19, NCDC confirms new infectious disease in this state, 20 deaths recorded out of 200 cases - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ‘Unrecognised blood clots results in sudden deaths in hospitals’ - nigeriantribune, 4 hours ago
6 How Nigeria’s global teacher prize finalist plans to spend $55,000 gift - The Nation, 4 hours ago
7 Preventing avoidable death in Nigeria - vanguardngrnews, 5 hours ago
8 Nigeria records 22 Covid-19 deaths as recoveries cross 100,000 - AIT, 7 hours ago
9 Wale Oke: How God killed UNILAG lecturer who demanded sex from my daughter - The Cable, 9 hours ago
10 Pamela Anderson marries her bodyguard after falling in love with him during lockdown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
