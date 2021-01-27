Late Gambo Jimeta, 2 others honoured as Buhari presides over 31st virtual FEC meeting

|
It's Been Difficult Keeping Our Promises, Says Buhari | Sahara Reporters
"We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress."
Sahara Reporters,
41 mins ago
2
.@HQNigerianArmy Deploys 300 Female Soldiers To Fight Banditry On Kaduna-Abuja Road | Sahara Reporters
The troops' first batch was formally received on Wednesday by Governor Nasir El-Rufai at their Kakau base on the highway.
Sahara Reporters,
49 mins ago
3
50-year-old Mother Of Four Commits Suicide In Delta By Drinking Sniper | Sahara Reporters
It was gathered that the deceased had been sick for some time and was recently discharged from the hospital.
Sahara Reporters,
52 mins ago
4
Amid COVID-19, NCDC confirms new infectious disease in this state, 20 deaths recorded out of 200 cases - Legit,
1 hour ago
5
‘Unrecognised blood clots results in sudden deaths in hospitals’ - nigeriantribune,
4 hours ago
6
How Nigeria’s global teacher prize finalist plans to spend $55,000 gift - The Nation,
4 hours ago
7
Preventing avoidable death in Nigeria - vanguardngrnews,
5 hours ago
8
Nigeria records 22 Covid-19 deaths as recoveries cross 100,000 - AIT,
7 hours ago
9
Wale Oke: How God killed UNILAG lecturer who demanded sex from my daughter - The Cable,
9 hours ago
10
Pamela Anderson marries her bodyguard after falling in love with him during lockdown - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago