News at a Glance

2 years ago today – Watch throwback video of when Davido shut down the O2 Arena

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



On the 27th of January 2019, Nigerian music star and DMW boss, David Adeleke Davido held his concert at the O2 Arena and it was a huge success. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogOn the 27th of January 2019, Nigerian music star and DMW boss, David Adeleke Davido held his concert at the O2 Arena and it was a huge success.



News Credibility Score: 81%



