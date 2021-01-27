Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and Manager

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Talented Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson took to Instagram to pen down lovely tributes to her look-alike younger sister and her manager on their birthday ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogTalented Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson took to Instagram to pen down lovely tributes to her look-alike younger sister and her manager on their birthday ...



News Credibility Score: 99%