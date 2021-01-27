Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Orlu crisis: Police flog residents after IPOB-Army clash (Video)
In the wake of the fatal clash between Nigerian government forces and members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Orlu, Imo state, a video has surfaced online appearing to show police officers flogging residents of the area.

Imo police commissioner orders arrest of policemen spotted in a viral video flogging some young men in Orlu Linda Ikeji Blog:
Imo police commissioner orders arrest of policemen spotted in a viral video flogging some young men in Orlu
Policemen Flog Curfew Violators With Sticks In Orlu (Video) Naija News:
Policemen Flog Curfew Violators With Sticks In Orlu (Video)


