News at a Glance

‘Unrecognised blood clots results in sudden deaths in hospitals’

‘Unrecognised blood clots results in sudden deaths in hospitals’



A haematologist, Professor Wuraola Shokunbi says blood clots that develop in the veins that carry blood to the heart is often the cause of sudden deaths and ... nigeriantribune - Tribune Online‘Unrecognised blood clots results in sudden deaths in hospitals’A haematologist, Professor Wuraola Shokunbi says blood clots that develop in the veins that carry blood to the heart is often the cause of sudden deaths and ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



