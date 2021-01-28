News at a Glance

How Nigeria’s global teacher prize finalist plans to spend $55,000 gift The Nation - English teacher, Olasukanmi Opeifa was one of the 10 finalists of the Global Teacher Prize held last month. Though he did not win, he got a part of the $1 million prize because the eventual winner, Ranjitsinh Disale shared his prize with others.



