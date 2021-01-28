Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We are richer in Nigeria! The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court ordered the final forfeiture of about 700million naira linked to former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, to the federal government.
14 hours ago
1 It's Been Difficult Keeping Our Promises, Says Buhari | Sahara Reporters "We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress." READ MORE: - Sahara Reporters, 42 mins ago
2 .@HQNigerianArmy Deploys 300 Female Soldiers To Fight Banditry On Kaduna-Abuja Road | Sahara Reporters The troops' first batch was formally received on Wednesday by Governor Nasir El-Rufai at their Kakau base on the highway. READ MORE: - Sahara Reporters, 50 mins ago
3 50-year-old Mother Of Four Commits Suicide In Delta By Drinking Sniper | Sahara Reporters It was gathered that the deceased had been sick for some time and was recently discharged from the hospital. READ MORE: - Sahara Reporters, 53 mins ago
4 Amid COVID-19, NCDC confirms new infectious disease in this state, 20 deaths recorded out of 200 cases - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ‘Unrecognised blood clots results in sudden deaths in hospitals’ - nigeriantribune, 4 hours ago
6 How Nigeria’s global teacher prize finalist plans to spend $55,000 gift - The Nation, 4 hours ago
7 Preventing avoidable death in Nigeria - vanguardngrnews, 5 hours ago
8 Nigeria records 22 Covid-19 deaths as recoveries cross 100,000 - AIT, 7 hours ago
9 Wale Oke: How God killed UNILAG lecturer who demanded sex from my daughter - The Cable, 9 hours ago
10 Pamela Anderson marries her bodyguard after falling in love with him during lockdown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
