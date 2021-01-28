Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest 18 illicit drug dealers for supplying intoxicants to notorious thugs in Kano
News photo lindaikeji  - Police arrest 18 illicit drug dealers for supplying intoxicants to notorious thugs in Kano https://t.co/BMd02GJw6k

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info