Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DataPro marks World Data Privacy Day
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigeria’s biggest Regulatory Compliance Solutions Company and one of the licensed Data Protection Compliance Organizations (DPCOs) is joining the rest of the world today 28th of January, 2021 to celebrate Data Privacy Day.The day is set aside every ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info