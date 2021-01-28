UPDATE – I Won’t Apologise to Nigerians For Worldcup Goal Missed in 2010 – Yakubu Aiyegbeni Salone - Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has vowed that he won’t apologise to Nigerians over the open goal he missed during the 2010 FIFA World Cup Group B match between Nigeria and South Korea in South Africa. Aiyegbeni missed a superb chance to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%