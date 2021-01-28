Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We cant force Nigerians to take COVID19 vaccine - Sultan tells FG
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - As Nigeria continues to battle the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said the Federal government cannot force Nigerians to take the COVID19 vaccine.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Do Not Force Nigerians To Take COVID19 Vaccine – Sultan Tells FG Naija News:
Do Not Force Nigerians To Take COVID19 Vaccine – Sultan Tells FG


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info