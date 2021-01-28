Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


.@IAOkowa has lost his beloved father, Arthur Okorie Okowa, to the cold hands of death. Late Okowa died on Thursday, January 28, at the age of 88 years.
News photo Legit  - .@IAOkowa has lost his beloved father, Arthur Okorie Okowa, to the cold hands of death.

Late Okowa died on Thursday, January 28, at the age of 88 years.

https://t.co/8P6nnVBb9u

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

PDP mourns as Okowa loses father The Punch:
PDP mourns as Okowa loses father
Okowa’s father was a father to all – Askia Vanguard News:
Okowa’s father was a father to all – Askia
Delta Governor’s Father, Okowa Dies Of Suspected COVID-19 Hope for Nigeria:
Delta Governor’s Father, Okowa Dies Of Suspected COVID-19
Omo-Agege Commiserates With Okowa Over Father’s Death Independent:
Omo-Agege Commiserates With Okowa Over Father’s Death
Okowa’s father, Okorie Okowa dies at 89 TVC News:
Okowa’s father, Okorie Okowa dies at 89
Father Of Delta State Governor Dies At 89 The Trent:
Father Of Delta State Governor Dies At 89
PDP condoles with Okowa over father’s death News Diary Online:
PDP condoles with Okowa over father’s death
Delta Governor, Okowa, Loses Father The Will:
Delta Governor, Okowa, Loses Father
Delta State Governor, Okowa loses Father Effiezy:
Delta State Governor, Okowa loses Father
Governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa Loses Dad Sir Arthur Ono Bello:
Governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa Loses Dad Sir Arthur
Governor Okowa Tori News:
Governor Okowa's Father, Okorie Is Dead


   More Picks
1 See the last video Obieze Nestor shared before he was arrested by Dubai police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Manchester United player Jesse Lingard agrees loan deal with West Ham till end of season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Frustrated Hunter Commits Suicide After Killing His Wife And Son In Anambra - Kanyi Daily, 4 hours ago
4 Nengi becomes New Face of Guinness Nigeria - The Nation, 5 hours ago
5 Fury has edge over Joshua – Joyce - The Punch, 5 hours ago
6 Larry Kingâs cause of death revealed as his estranged wife confirms it wasnât Covid-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Presidency slams Transparency International over Nigeriaâs poor corruption rating; says it is not an accurate portrayal of Nigeria's situation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Nigerian photographer recounts how he was robbed in broad day light in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Rivers varsity security officer accused of abducting and raping 16-year-old girl at gunpoint - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Four ceramic company staff die in Kogi road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info