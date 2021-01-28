Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ferdinand Blast Martial & Rashford After Loss Against Sheffield United (See What He Said)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand singled out Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford for criticism after the Reds slumped to defeat at the hands of Sheffield United on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men went into the game in fine form, ...

22 hours ago
EPL: Rio Ferdinand blasts Rashford, Martial over Man United’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United - Daily Post Nigeria Daily Post:
EPL: Rio Ferdinand blasts Rashford, Martial over Man United’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United - Daily Post Nigeria
Here Legit:
Here's what Rio Ferdinand said after Man United's defeat to Sheffield at Old Trafford. "Rashford and Martial were invisible, didn't get on the end of anything, didn't create anything." 😱
Manchester United Condemn Racial Attacks On Martial, Tuanzebe Over Loss To Sheffield The Will:
Manchester United Condemn Racial Attacks On Martial, Tuanzebe Over Loss To Sheffield


