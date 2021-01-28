Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Everyone believes they have the divine power to heal you - Former Governor Gbenga Daniel's son, Debola shares his frustration with living in Nigeria with disability
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Everyone believes they have the divine power to heal you - Former Governor Gbenga Daniel's son, Debola shares his frustration with living in Nigeria with disability https://t.co/y1E8AlAcQp

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

“Everyone believes they have the divine power to heal you” – Former Governor, Gbenga Daniel’s son, Debola shares his frustration with living with disability in Nigeria Yaba Left Online:
“Everyone believes they have the divine power to heal you” – Former Governor, Gbenga Daniel’s son, Debola shares his frustration with living with disability in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Italian doctor accused of killing covid-19 patients to âfree up bedsâ - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Melania Trump establishes post-White House office and hires staff as Donald Trump plans 2024 comeback - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Video: Gunmen kidnap Imo lawmaker's aide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Patients with severe COVID19 cases in Abuja share their experiences as they battle the novel virus (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Suspected fraudster arrested in Akwa Ibom for buying car with fake bank alert - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Everyone believes they have the divine power to heal you - Former Governor Gbenga Daniel's son, Debola shares his frustration with living in Nigeria with disability - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Emmy and Oscar award winning actress, Cloris Leachman is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Anambra-based controversial prophet, Onyeze Jesus arrested by the police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Sports coach beaten to pulp for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Three killed as bandits attack Zamfara Speaker's hometown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info