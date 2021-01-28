Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Three killed as bandits attack Zamfara Speaker's hometown
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Three killed as bandits attack Zamfara Speaker's hometown https://t.co/fUBCR6AQdO
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Bandits Attack Zamfara Speaker's Town, Kill Two | Sahara Reporters The Speaker had earlier rejected the peace deal initiated by the state governor. READ MORE:
Within Nigeria:
PHOTOS: Three killed as bandits attack Zamfara Speaker’s hometown
Tori News:
Tragedy As Bandits Kill Three Persons After Attacking Zamfara Speaker's Hometown
More Picks
1
Italian doctor accused of killing covid-19 patients to âfree up bedsâ -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Melania Trump establishes post-White House office and hires staff as Donald Trump plans 2024 comeback -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Video: Gunmen kidnap Imo lawmaker's aide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Patients with severe COVID19 cases in Abuja share their experiences as they battle the novel virus (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Suspected fraudster arrested in Akwa Ibom for buying car with fake bank alert -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Everyone believes they have the divine power to heal you - Former Governor Gbenga Daniel's son, Debola shares his frustration with living in Nigeria with disability -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Emmy and Oscar award winning actress, Cloris Leachman is dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Anambra-based controversial prophet, Onyeze Jesus arrested by the police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
Sports coach beaten to pulp for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Three killed as bandits attack Zamfara Speaker's hometown -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
