Nkechi Blessing takes sister, and her personal photographer on an all expense paid trip to Dubai
Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing took to Instagram to disclose that she took her sister and her personal photographer on an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

19 hours ago
Nkechi Blessing said taking her personal photographer and her sister with her to Dubai is one of the things on her bucket list. When asked why she didn't take her mum along, she said the elderly woman won't leave her shop or allow her to take her son.
Bobrisky gifts fan N1m, phone, all expense paid trip to Dubai
Nkechi Blessing Takes Personal Photographer, Sister On Dubai Trip (Photos)


