#ENDSARS: Police Compensate Families Of Officers Killed During Protests
News photo Society Reel News  - The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday handed out 39 cheques worth N160 to families of policemen killed during the #ENDSARS protest last year.

18 hours ago
